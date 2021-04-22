Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 170,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,128. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

