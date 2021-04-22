Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

