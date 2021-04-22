Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

