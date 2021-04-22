Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,072,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,359. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $139.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

