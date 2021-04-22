Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 235,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

