Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.50. 27,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

