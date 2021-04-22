John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of JBSS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

