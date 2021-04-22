Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 132,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

