Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

