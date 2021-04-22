JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

