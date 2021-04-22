JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 160.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 133,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $933.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.