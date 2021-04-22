JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of National CineMedia worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCMI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

