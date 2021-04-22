JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of AxoGen worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

AxoGen stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.