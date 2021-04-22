JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.65.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $201.14 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.43.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.