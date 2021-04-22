JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Underweight

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $4,423,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

