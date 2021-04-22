JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $44.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

