JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.
Shares of RACE stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $2,072,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 59.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
