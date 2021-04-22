JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $2,072,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 59.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

