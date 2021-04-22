JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,169 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE GLT opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.