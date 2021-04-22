K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday.

TSE:KNT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.81. 710,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

