Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

