KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading 7.7% Higher

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.25. 16,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 947,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $623.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

