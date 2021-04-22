Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Tops $5.86 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

