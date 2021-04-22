Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 5.3%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 3,492,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,849,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

