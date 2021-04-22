Kava.io Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $290.72 million and $71.42 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $4.97 or 0.00009146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00336666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,887,723 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

