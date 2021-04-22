KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

