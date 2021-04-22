Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,533.80 ($20.04).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.