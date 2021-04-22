Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €680.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €636.15 ($748.42).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €652.20 ($767.29) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €591.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €573.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.