Kering’s (PPRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

