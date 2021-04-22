KeyCorp Raises Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

