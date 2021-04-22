KeyCorp Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $49.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

