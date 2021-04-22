KeyCorp Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

