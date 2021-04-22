Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$28.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 91.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.83. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

