KickToken Market Cap Reaches $13.63 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $2.38 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.