Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.82. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $602.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

