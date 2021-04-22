Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.17. 43,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

