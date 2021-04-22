Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

