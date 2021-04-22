Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $46.82. 30,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

