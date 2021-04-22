Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 352,149 Shares of Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25.

NYSE:KNL opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

