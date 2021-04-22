Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.