Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 932,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.