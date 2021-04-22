Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Shares Down 4%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGTFF)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.