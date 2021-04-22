Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

KLIC stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

