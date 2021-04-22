Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading 3.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $83.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 2,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 857,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

