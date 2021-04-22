Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 730,779 shares.The stock last traded at $28.57 and had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.