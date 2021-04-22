Kyle Chiang Sells 2,977 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) COO Kyle Chiang sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $17,058.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,065.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.