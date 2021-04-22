LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About BiomX
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.