LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

