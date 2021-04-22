Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

