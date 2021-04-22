Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $28.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.20.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

