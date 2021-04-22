Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $21.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $619.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day moving average of $500.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

