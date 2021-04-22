Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.20.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $28.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

